Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:32 AM
Home Women's Own

Home remedies to treat pimples

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Women\'s Own Desk

Acne or pimples are common, but they leave behind scars, making skin appear dull and scarred. It's important that you cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise the skin and keep the pores clean and clear from makeup, dirt and oils to avoid acne. While some look for medical intervention to treat acne, in most cases, home remedies work effectively. Here are some ways to prevent and reduce acne at home.
Lemon
Cut a lemon and use a wegde over the skin. You can use diluted lemon juice (with water) to cleanse and exfoliate the skin. The acidity in lemon is said to help dry out acne and heal the scars.
Egg
Egg helps to tighten skin pores. Mix egg white with honey and apply it on the face, leave it on for 10-15 minutes and rinse it off.
Tea Tree Oil
Add a drop of tea tree oil to your regular cleanser; this will help prevent acne breakouts. Tea tree oil also works well to get rid of whiteheads and blackheads as well.
Green Tea
Green tea is said to have anti-inflammatory properties. Add two tablespoon of green tea leaves to a cup of water and allow it to steep for 10 minutes. Dip a cotton pad in the tea and apply it directly to the skin. Allow it to remain on the skin for 10 minutes.
Ice Cubes
You can use ice cubes to soothe inflammation and reduce redness.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon has anti-bacterial properties. Mix three tablespoons of honey with one teaspoon of cinnamon and make a face mask. Apply on the face and wash off after 20 minutes.
Honey
Honey is a natural antiseptic and it can help heal acne scars. Dab a small amount of honey on the affected area and leave it for 30 minutes before rinsing it off.
Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar has antibiotic properties that destroy bacteria. Mix one part of apple cider vinegar with two parts of distilled water. Use it as a toner on acne-prone skin.


