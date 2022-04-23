Rang Bangladesh’s spectacular collections to make Eid gorgeous

The pandemic situation is believed to be under control and after a long time normal life has returned. During the Covid-19 pandemic which ate up two years of our life, all kind of festivity and gatherings were banned. After almost two years, Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival of the Bangladesh's muslims will be held in normal situation. Last two year's Eid-ul-Fitr festivity was hampered due to the Covid-19. However the process of celebration has started in Ramadan. To make Eid more festive and colorful, the country's leading fashion brand Rang Bangladesh has taken a number of initiatives.

Rang Bangladesh has created a theme based collection as they are used to do always. The design material for this year's festival collection is based on Oriental Rag and Truck Art themes. The culture and religious atmosphere of Bangladesh has got importance in costume design. Apart from that time, nature, weather and international trends also got priority. This year's Eid collection is made of comfortable fabric. The dresses are made of different types of cotton, linen, half silk, georgette, net, muslin, balaka silk, andy silk fabrics. The main colors chosen are coffee, maroon, magenta, black, beige, sky blue, green, brown and white and paste, cream, sea-green, green, olive, peach, muff and purple are the colours which were also used to make those original colours more prominent.

Not only for adults, but also children's clothes have been made with equal importance. There are similar matching clothes for everyone in the family. So this time parents, mother-daughter, father-son and even the whole family will be able to celebrate this Eid festival wearing the same theme.

The design of the cloths has been enhanced by the use of various value added media. These include screen printing, book printing, hand work, embroidery, embroidery and cutting and swinging.

The cost of clothing has also been kept affordable considering the adverse effects of the epidemic. There are 15% discount on Eid gift vouchers to give to your loved ones. There are also more affordable offers for everyone.

The collection contains: Girls dress: Sari, Three-Piece, Single Shirt, Kurti, Tunic, Orna, Ready Bowz, Bowz Piece, Unstitched Three-Piece.

Boys' clothing: Punjabi, pajamas, katua, shirts, t-shirts, hats, scarves.

Children's Clothing: Sari, Three-Piece, Single Shirt, Frock, Skirt Tops, Punjabi, Shirt, T-shirt & Couple & Family Dress.

There are also jewelry, girls bags, purses, ladies shoes, wallets, bedcovers, pillowcases, table mats, floor mats, shoppers. There are mugs of various designs as gift items.

You can find this wonderful Eid collection in any outlet of Rang Bangladesh in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. So buy Eid clothes for yourself and your loved ones today.

