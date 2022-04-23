Video
latest
Home Life & Style

Eid Recipe

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

FARZANA ANWAR EMON
CUISINE AND GASTRONOMY



Steak with
Mashed Potato
Ingredients:
Tenderloin- 200 to 250 gm
Potato- 1 large (Boiled)
Black pepper- 1 tsp
White pepper- 2 tsp
Pine Apple juice (if needed)-2 tbsp
Lp sauce- 2 tbsp
Olive oil/ vegetable Oil- As require
Milk Evaporated- 1 cup/250 ml
Butter- 4 tbsp
Nutmeg- 1tsp
Rose Mary/ Thyme/ Mix Herbs- 1tbsp
Salt- To taste
Method:
Marinated the tenderloin piece with black pepper, pine apple juice can be use if the steak piece is frozen for long time more than 1 month, then mix with lp sauce. Now take a pan, pour oil, At first sear it for 2/3 minutes in high heat, then cook in medium low heat for 6 to 7 minutes, may vary with the steak size.
In another pan add butter & boiled mashed potato, then add milk, whisk generously so that the mashed potato doesn't get curdle. Then add white pepper, & herbs. Adjust the seasoning & consistency. Serve with the steak.


Thattukura
Chicken
Ingredients
Beef -1/2 kg
Onion slice -2 Nos medium
Ginger, finely chopped- 1tsp
Green Chiles, cut Vertically- 2Nos
Curry leaves/ Curry powder -3/4 springs, 2 tsp
Water- 1cup or as required
Coconut oil- as required
Salt- To taste
To Grind together
Ginger, chopped- 1tsp
Garlic, chopped-1 tsp
Kashmiri chili powder- to 1 tbsp
Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp
Coriander powder- 1tbsp
Fennel seeds-1/2 tsp
Cinnamon 1''pc
Cloves-2 Nos
Cardamom- 2 Nos
Star Anise-1small
Whole Black pepper- tsp
Method:
*At first combine all the ingredients & grind it together in a blender. Grind it to a paste.
* Heat oil in pan/pressure cooker. Add slice onion, ginger, green chilies and curry leaves or powder, Saute until onion turns translucent. `
* Now add the ground masala and fry until oil starts to separate.
* Add beef and mix well. Add water and salt to taste, cover and cook for few more minutes or until gravy turns thick. Garnish with Green chili & coriander leaves.


« PreviousNext »

