Eid Recipe

FARZANA ANWAR EMON

CUISINE AND GASTRONOMY







Steak with

Mashed Potato

Ingredients:

Tenderloin- 200 to 250 gm

Potato- 1 large (Boiled)

Black pepper- 1 tsp

White pepper- 2 tsp

Pine Apple juice (if needed)-2 tbsp

Lp sauce- 2 tbsp

Olive oil/ vegetable Oil- As require

Milk Evaporated- 1 cup/250 ml

Butter- 4 tbsp

Nutmeg- 1tsp

Rose Mary/ Thyme/ Mix Herbs- 1tbsp

Salt- To taste

Method:

Marinated the tenderloin piece with black pepper, pine apple juice can be use if the steak piece is frozen for long time more than 1 month, then mix with lp sauce. Now take a pan, pour oil, At first sear it for 2/3 minutes in high heat, then cook in medium low heat for 6 to 7 minutes, may vary with the steak size.

In another pan add butter & boiled mashed potato, then add milk, whisk generously so that the mashed potato doesn't get curdle. Then add white pepper, & herbs. Adjust the seasoning & consistency. Serve with the steak.





Thattukura

Chicken

Ingredients

Beef -1/2 kg

Onion slice -2 Nos medium

Ginger, finely chopped- 1tsp

Green Chiles, cut Vertically- 2Nos

Curry leaves/ Curry powder -3/4 springs, 2 tsp

Water- 1cup or as required

Coconut oil- as required

Salt- To taste

To Grind together

Ginger, chopped- 1tsp

Garlic, chopped-1 tsp

Kashmiri chili powder- to 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp

Coriander powder- 1tbsp

Fennel seeds-1/2 tsp

Cinnamon 1''pc

Cloves-2 Nos

Cardamom- 2 Nos

Star Anise-1small

Whole Black pepper- tsp

Method:

*At first combine all the ingredients & grind it together in a blender. Grind it to a paste.

* Heat oil in pan/pressure cooker. Add slice onion, ginger, green chilies and curry leaves or powder, Saute until onion turns translucent. `

* Now add the ground masala and fry until oil starts to separate.

* Add beef and mix well. Add water and salt to taste, cover and cook for few more minutes or until gravy turns thick. Garnish with Green chili & coriander leaves.









