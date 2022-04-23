Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

The finest gold money can buy

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Life & Style Desk

Shakib Al Hasan, Cricketer, Bangladesh National Cricket Team and also the Chairman of Reliable Commodities Exchange Co. today announced the availability of products of his new venture 'Swiss made 24K Minted GOLD BARS with various denominations (i.e. 1gm to 100 gms)' in association with QRiUS, a fastest growing lifestyle brand in Bangladesh. The Managing Director of QRiUS, Mr. Kalpan S. Hossain was also present at the launching event held at their Banani Outlet.
The 24k Gold Bar is a 99.99% purity gold bar minted in Switzerland. 24K gold bars are well-known across the world and are a popular choice for savings, investment and also as lucrative and classy gift item. These Gold Bars are reimbursable in cash in all around the world.
Ornaments of Gold, Silver and other material have been an integral part of the history of this region. The significance of jewelry was not only as an adornment but also most critically as an investment against contingencies.  
Mr.Kalpan S. Hossain, Managing Director,Dekko Legacy Group said,"QRiUS is delighted to introduce this new product in association with Mr. Shakib Al Hasan, the man who is the synonym of quality." He also said, "When we give someone a gold ornament gift, the person not always likes it or cater to his/her requirement and it stays unused. This gold bar will bring a lot of relief to that place. One can make ornaments of one's choice with one's own design."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rang Bangladesh’s spectacular collections to make Eid gorgeous
Eid Recipe
The finest gold money can buy
The Body Shop brings gift collections to celebrate Eid
Woodtech solutions adds new dimension in interior decoration
Le Reve’s Eid collection under the title “Rebirth”
Recipe
Radisson Blu arranges employee Iftar with students of Moinul Qu’ran Madrasa


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft