The finest gold money can buy

Shakib Al Hasan, Cricketer, Bangladesh National Cricket Team and also the Chairman of Reliable Commodities Exchange Co. today announced the availability of products of his new venture 'Swiss made 24K Minted GOLD BARS with various denominations (i.e. 1gm to 100 gms)' in association with QRiUS, a fastest growing lifestyle brand in Bangladesh. The Managing Director of QRiUS, Mr. Kalpan S. Hossain was also present at the launching event held at their Banani Outlet.

The 24k Gold Bar is a 99.99% purity gold bar minted in Switzerland. 24K gold bars are well-known across the world and are a popular choice for savings, investment and also as lucrative and classy gift item. These Gold Bars are reimbursable in cash in all around the world.

Ornaments of Gold, Silver and other material have been an integral part of the history of this region. The significance of jewelry was not only as an adornment but also most critically as an investment against contingencies.

Mr.Kalpan S. Hossain, Managing Director,Dekko Legacy Group said,"QRiUS is delighted to introduce this new product in association with Mr. Shakib Al Hasan, the man who is the synonym of quality." He also said, "When we give someone a gold ornament gift, the person not always likes it or cater to his/her requirement and it stays unused. This gold bar will bring a lot of relief to that place. One can make ornaments of one's choice with one's own design."







