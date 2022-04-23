Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 5:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

The Body Shop brings gift collections to celebrate Eid

Published : Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Life & Style Desk

The Body Shop brings gift collections to celebrate Eid

The Body Shop brings gift collections to celebrate Eid

The Body Shop brings gift collections to celebrate Eid

The Body Shop brings gift collections to celebrate Eid

Trusted by millions across the world, the British-born ethical cosmetics brand The Body Shop has come up with an amazing new gift collection to celebrate spirituality and strength during this Ramadan and Eid. This new collection of Eid gifts from The Body Shop will help support their Community Fair Trade partners around the world, who have helped them to grow.
With an aim to help drive positive social and environmental changes for producers and the local communities, The Body Shop's new collection for Eid gifts enables customers to treat their loved ones to gifts. The "Bath & Body Gifts" from The Body Shop is filled with treats in customer favourite flavours. With the juicy Strawberry Hair & Body Mini Collection, the elegant British Rose Beauty Collection, the caring Almond Milk & Honey or the Shea Beauty Delights, receivers of this collection can enjoy nourishment of all sorts.
Adding to that, the "Fragrance Gifts" can add elegance to any fragrance collection.
For all the beauty enthusiasts, The Body Shop's makeup heroes are no less than a celebration of self-expression. The Lip & Cheek Stain aids in building that bold or sheer colour as per preference.
Ramadan and Eid are all about giving back and coming together.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rang Bangladesh’s spectacular collections to make Eid gorgeous
Eid Recipe
The finest gold money can buy
The Body Shop brings gift collections to celebrate Eid
Woodtech solutions adds new dimension in interior decoration
Le Reve’s Eid collection under the title “Rebirth”
Recipe
Radisson Blu arranges employee Iftar with students of Moinul Qu’ran Madrasa


Latest News
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
WHO recommends Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid
France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Environment polluters are enemies of country and people: Hasan
Afghanistan: Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban for 'misleading' youths
Nor'wester lashes Dhaka triggering sufferings for Eid shoppers
Chhatra League cadres involved in New Market violence: Fakhrul
Chhatra League’s Science Cell holds quiz prize distribution programme
Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP
UK, India agree to step up defence, trade cooperation
Most Read News
Japan consumer prices jump
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
Dental admission test held Friday
New Market clashes: Another case filed over Mursalin’s death
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
Information technology and social change in Bangladesh
The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated
Ensure smooth movement of homebound passengers: IGP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft