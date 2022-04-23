

The Body Shop brings gift collections to celebrate Eid

With an aim to help drive positive social and environmental changes for producers and the local communities, The Body Shop's new collection for Eid gifts enables customers to treat their loved ones to gifts. The "Bath & Body Gifts" from The Body Shop is filled with treats in customer favourite flavours. With the juicy Strawberry Hair & Body Mini Collection, the elegant British Rose Beauty Collection, the caring Almond Milk & Honey or the Shea Beauty Delights, receivers of this collection can enjoy nourishment of all sorts.

Adding to that, the "Fragrance Gifts" can add elegance to any fragrance collection.

For all the beauty enthusiasts, The Body Shop's makeup heroes are no less than a celebration of self-expression. The Lip & Cheek Stain aids in building that bold or sheer colour as per preference.

Ramadan and Eid are all about giving back and coming together.











