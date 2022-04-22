Adulterated foods galore in Ramadan

Food adulteration is now a very common practice in the country and during the month of Ramadan it increases manifold

Unhealthy food items are served during Iftar. The toxic chemical sodium hydrosulfide is used to whiten puffed rice and burnt Mobil to keep jilapi crispy for a long time as those two items are the most popular ones.

Chemical are used to

ake many fried iftar items to give them lucrative look. Factory dyes are used in various soft drinks. The use of these chemicals is increasing health risk.

Fried brinjal, onion pakora, Jaleby and different types of chops are fried with burnt oil. As a result, people are suffering from kidney, liver cancer, heart disease, diabetes and skin diseases.

In the hope of making more profit during Ramadan, unscrupulous traders are putting people's lives at risk.

Rezaul Karim, a member of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (food and consumer rights) said, "Adulteration of food has become a habit of traders in our country. We have to keep trying to change this habit and we are trying to do it. We have to build social movement to ensure food safety."

"We have given gloves and caps to food shop staff to keep them clean while serving food. But they do not use them. Some say that it feels hot and some others say it feels bad."

Consumers should also tell traders to keep food covered. One should refrain from buying uncovered food in unhealthy environment. It is difficult to ensure food safety only with the efforts of the authorities if everyone is not aware, he added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 600 million people worldwide get sick each year from eating adulterated and contaminated food. Of them, 442,000 people die. In addition, 125,000 of the 43 percent children under the age of five die due to eating contaminated food.