Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:39 AM
Home Front Page

Russia tests nuclear-capable missile

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Apr 21: In a show of strength two months into its attack on Ukraine, Russia tested a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, which President Vladimir Putin said on
Wednesday that Moscow's enemies would stop and think about.
Putin was shown on TV as being told by the military that the long-awaited Sarmat missile was first tested from Plesetsk in northwest Russia and hit a target in the Kamchatka peninsula about 6,000 km (3,700 mi) away. was simple. The trial of Sarmat, under development for years, did not surprise the West, but came at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension. Russia has yet to capture any major cities since sending thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24.    -REUTERS


