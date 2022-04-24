Video
Sunday, 24 April, 2022
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite leaving defenders holed up

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

KYIV, Apr 21: President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the Ukraine war on Thursday, declaring the port of Mariupol "liberated" after nearly two months of siege, despite hundreds of defenders still holding out inside a giant steel works.
In a televised meeting with his defence minister inside the Kremlin, Putin said there was no need for a final confrontation with the last defenders who were boxed in after surviving nearly two months of Russia's siege.
"I consider the proposed storming of the industrial zone unnecessary," he told
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in a televised meeting at the Kremlin. "I order you to cancel it." "There's no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities," he said. "Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly can get through."
Shoigu estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters remained inside the plant. Putin called on them to lay down their weapons and surrender, saying Russia would treat them with respect.
Asked to comment on Russia's decision to blockade the steel works rather than storm it, Ukraine's defence ministry spokeswoman said the move testified to Putin's "schizophrenic tendencies" and gave no further response.    -REUTERS


