Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:38 AM
BJP leader shot dead outside Delhi home

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Apr 21: A 42-year-old BJP member, identified as Jitu Chaudhary, was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said. Police said the incident took place around
8.15pm. The patrolling staff of Ghazipur police station noticed a gathering outside his residence. Jitu Chaudhary was found lying on the road in front of his house with gunshot wound. Jitu Chaudhary was the secretary of BJP's Matur Vihar district unit.
He was shifted to a nearby hospital by the people where he was declared brought dead, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case under appropriate sections has been registered and police are searching for the killers.


