Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:38 AM
Home Front Page

Evaly founder granted bail in 9 cases

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Court Correspondent

Mohammad Rassel, the founder of Evaly, the controversial E-commerce platform, was granted bail in nine cases related to cheque dishonour.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka on Thursday granted   bail to Rassel in 9 cases filed against him for cheque dishonour.
Though he got bail in nine cases, he will not be released from jail yet as there are still a few more cases pending against him, his lawyer Ahsan Habib told the Daily Observer after obtaining   bail in these cases.
When asked about the
other cases against Rassel, he said, "There are many cases. New cases are being filed every now and then. I can't tell you the exact number at the moment."
Evaly gained prominence with its lucrative offers on home appliances, TV, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, motorcycles and other products.
Many customers capitalised on Evaly's generous discounts of up to 50 per cent by reselling the products. They invested in reselling products purchased from Evaly by borrowing hundreds of thousands of taka or selling land and ornaments.
Later, many complaints were filed against Evaly for failure to deliver products or refund customers for months despite taking advance payments.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the company's Chairman, on September 16 last year in a case filed by a customer.
 Shamima is currently out on bail.


« PreviousNext »

