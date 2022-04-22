Video
PEC exam date not before Nov: State Minister

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent

Md Zakir Hossain, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education, said on Thursday that the final decision for this year's Primary Education Completion (PEC) and similar examinations will be known three months before the schedule.
"No decision has been made yet regarding PEC examinations," the State Minister stated at a press conference held at the Secretariat.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, schools were shut down for two years,
and steps were taken to make up for the lost time, he said. "Once we've recovered all the losses, we'll be able to make a decision on the PEC examinations."
"Usually the PEC examinations are held in November and we will let you know three months before November," said Zakir.
When asked about any decision to cancel PEC examination, the Minister said according to the new curriculum there is no system of holding such exam and decisions will be taken after discussion with education experts.


