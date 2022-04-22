New best yielding rice varities for Aman, Boro identified

Country's rice researchers have identified the rice varieties with the best yield performance for both Aman (wet) and Boro (dry) season after rigorous on-farm trials to compare different varieties. Once disseminated for cultivation, the varieties are expected to help increase rice farmers' yield and profit.

The rice varieties were identified after researchers conducted several 'Head to Head Adaptive Trials (HHATs)' for three years in different locations across the country.

The researchers conducted HHATs to investigate the performance of newly released varieties compared to popular old mega varieties through generating sufficient quantitative data, according to a joint press release of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) and International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).

It said that during the trials, newly-developed varieties, benchmark varieties and farmer-grown varieties were planted together in one plot to compare their performance closely.

The findings of the research were disseminated in a workshop jointly organized by the BRRI and IRRI on Thursday in BRRI conference room at Gazipur.

The findings of the trials of BRRI part were presented by CSO Dr. Humayun Kabir, also Head of Adaptive Research Division (ARD) of BRRI and Dr. Swati Nayak, IRRI Scientist and South Asia Lead of Seed System and Product Management from their end.

According to the release, Bangladesh is currently the third-largest rice producer in the world. Rice cultivation in the country is divided into three seasons - Aus, Aman, and Boro.

Researchers found that rice varieties called BRRI Dhan88, BRRI Dhan96 and BRRI Dhan92 are the best yield performers of Boro season. For the T-Aman season, the IR13F441 line and BRRI Dhan79 can perform well in a flash flood-prone environment.

Additionally, BRRI Dhan93, BRRI Dhan94 and BRRI Dhan95 are highly preferable in the country's northern part as an alternative to the Indian variety Swarna. BRRI Dhan87 had the best yield performance all over the country.

The research also identifies promising varieties and how they adapt in the various target environments.

During these trials, researchers collect feedback about the varieties from farmers and extension personnel.

The trials also generate curiosity, knowledge, and demand for new and better-performing varieties through the demonstrated impacts in the field.

The findings also shows BRRI Dhan28 gave the lowest yield, having the highest pest incidence which should be replaced immediately. Meanwhile, BRRI Dhan29 produced a competitive yield along with BRRI Dhan89; however, it was infected by neck blast disease in some locations.

"Such on-farm trials allow us to know how the previous varieties are performing compared to the newer ones. Currently, rice varieties are being developed keeping in mind the regions where they are grown. The study shows if newer varieties are up to the mark or whether it needs further development for betterment of the country's farmers," said Dr. Swati Nayak, an IRRI Scientist.

"Developing better rice varieties that are more adaptive to specific environments is important in ensuring that we can increase production of rice in the country. The next step is making these varieties accessible to farmers across the country to help improve their yield and profit, helping them gain better livelihood," said Dr. Shahjahan Kabir, Director General of BRRI.

Director Research Dr. Mohammad Khalequzzaman of BRRI chaired the workshop while BRRI Director Dr. Abu Bakr Siddique and Project Lead of IRRI Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam also spoke.


















