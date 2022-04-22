Video
Elite force RAB denies involvement in Ilias Ali's disappearance

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Staff Correspondent

No official of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been involved in forced disappearance of BNP leader Ilias Ali, said the elite force on Thursday.
At night of April 17 in 2012, Ilias Ali and his driver Ansar Ali were picked up by unknown persons from
Banani in the capital. Police later found his car abandoned. Since then they have been missing.
Sweden-based media outlet Netra News published a report on Ilias Ali's disappearance last Sunday (April 17), which claims RAB was involved in the disappearance of Ilias Ali.
However, Commander Khondker Al Moin, head of the RAB's Legal and Media Wing, said, "The news claiming that elite force RAB was involved in forced disappearance of Ilias Ali was completely baseless."
He was addressing a press conference at the RAB Media Centre at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Thursday.
"We must assert that Ilias Ali's wife approached us when Ilias Ali went missing. We provided her legal support. Whenever she expressed suspicion, or provided us information, we conducted raids. We have been trying to find him out. We are still providing support to his wife," RAB official Al Moin said.
Netra News also published the names of three RAB officials who were involved in the incident.
Terming a piece of news broadcast by Netra News on online, the RAB official said, "The way the Netra News presented information was totally baseless."


