HC benches set record by disposing of 8,517 cases in two days

A total of 13 Division benches of the High Court have disposed of 8,517 cases through discharging their judicial functioning just in last two days.

On April 17, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique constituted 13 HC benches for the disposal of long-pending bail petitions.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said that disposal of such a large number of bail-related cases will help reduce the huge backlog of cases.

Earlier on April 20, among the 13 benches, a single bench of the HC comprised of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar disposed of 1,498 cases and another HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed order on 485 cases, a significant number in disposing of cases in a single day, related to bail applications filed from 2016 to 2019.

The HC benches disposed of the rules on the ground that all accused petitioners, who obtained ad-interim bail earlier,

have not abused bail after getting released from jail.

After constituting the HC benches, a total of 8,517 cases have been disposed of by these benches, which will help reduce the backlog of the cases pending before the High Court Division, sources said.

Before delivering the orders, all the 13 HC benches said the rules have been declared absolute in the cases where the accused didn't abuse the bail granted to them and against whom there is no allegation on behalf of the State.

The rules have been rejected in the cases of those whose bails have been cancelled, the court also said in the order.

After taking the charge Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique has taken some initiatives to reduce the case backlog in the courts. As a part of that initiative, the Chief Justice sent a number of the cases to the HC benches for quick disposal. And, the HC benches disposed of these cases in line with the Chief Justice's directive.











