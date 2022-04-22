Video
FM questions quality of US HR report on BD

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Diplomatic Correspondent

Asking questions over the quality of the US human rights report on Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that they want to hit on our religion in the name of human rights and we rejected it.
The government of Bangladesh is of the view
that the tendency to impose values of other countries, like LGBT rights, same sex marriage etc., in the name of human rights violations are "regrettable and uncalled for."
"Opinions are not human rights and Bangladesh's human rights priorities are right to food, right to education, right to shelter, right accommodation and healthcare, "These are human rights," Foreign Minister said while responding to questions from reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"Bangladeshi officials at the US Embassy in Dhaka prepare the initial draft collecting information from media reports and some NGOs," Momen said, questioning the quality of the US human rights report on Bangladesh. Foreign Minister referred to the State Department's recent "2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices".
"NGOs always see negative things everywhere and there is another group of people who only seek asylum abroad and give a negative picture of the country to avail of advantage," he said.
The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh has a "very solid and independent" election commission and its democracy is very transparent. "Every person in Bangladesh believes in democracy. It's (election) a festival in Bangladesh. We want all parties in elections."
"I did not made any request to them (US government) to bring the BNP into the election process, rather I could say it was a discussion and way of talking to make it participatory...there was nothing which could be interoperated in that manner...they understand what I said, however, the Foreign Minister said they had a very good discussion in Washington and both sides want improved relations in the coming years.  He said the US side appreciated Bangladesh's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"They have given much respect to my whole delegation," Momen said, referring to his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The Foreign Minister had also visited Japan, Palau and Singapore after wrapping up his US visit. "My whole trip was very positive."







