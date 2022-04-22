Dhaka New Market reopens as two conflicting camps announce truce



Shopping malls and various markets begin to resume sales on Thursday after a two-day bloody clash between traders and students in New Market area. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The death toll from Tuesday's violent clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market traders rose to two, with a 26-year-old salesman succumbing to his injuries early Thursday.

Mursalin, who worked at a clothing store in New Market and had been on life support, passed away at 4:35am at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Inspector Bachchu Mia, In-charge of the local police outpost, said. On Tuesday night, Nahid Hossain, 20, a delivery man for Dlink

Courier Service, who was not involved but simply happened to be in the vicinity during the clashes died while undergoing treatment at DMCH.

The shops in New Market area are being reopened from around 10:00am Thursday. The other markets in the vicinity are also being opened. However, the markets on the opposite side of the Dhaka College are yet to be opened.

People concerned said the students of Dhaka College and the traders of the New Market area reached an agreement in a meeting late Wednesday night. The shops in the New Market are being based on the agreement reached by both parties at the meeting.

Two days on from the bloody clashes between students and shopkeepers in the New Market area, the tension pervading the air at Dhaka College has calmed after the two conflicting camps announced a truce.

Students have returned to their dormitories as shops began opening their shutters on Thursday as lengthy discussions between the two sides ended in a compromise late on Wednesday night.

The conflict, allegedly stemming from a feud between two food stores in which a few students got tangled late on Monday, turned the bustling shopping area into a battleground for most of Tuesday. More than 50 people were injured in the bloody skirmishes. Two of them later succumbed to their injuries.

The commotion continued on Wednesday before a broad agreement was reached between the aggrieved students and traders' representatives.

Normal traffic resumed in the area on Thursday to mark the return of shoppers for the busy festive season.

Law enforcement personnel are lining the streets from the Science Laboratory intersection to the Nilkhet junction. However, the main gate of Dhaka College has remained closed and students were sparse on the campus.

Hridoy Hossain, a student from Akhtaruzzaman Iliyas Hall, said, "The campus is quiet and calm. Those of us who are here are busy with our own work."

Students of Dhaka College raised 10 demands during a press conference on Wednesday. Hridoy, who took part in the briefing, said the students held no grudges after their demands were accepted at the meeting.

"There is no danger of further hostilities now. All our demands have been accepted. Shopkeepers in New Market behave very badly. Everyone was angry about their behaviour. This issue was also raised during the meeting and they [traders] accepted it."

Three cases have been filed against almost 1,400 people including students and businessmen, in connection with the clashes.

ATM Moinul Hossain, Acting Principal of Dhaka College, declined to comment on the situation at the college and the cases.

However, Hridoy Hossain, a final-year honours student, said, "Since there are lawsuits against unidentified people, there isn't any reason to worry. But at the same time, there are concerns. There hasn't been much of a reaction from students yet."

According to Dhaka College's schedule, the Eid holidays are set to start on Friday. However, many students already went home during Ramadan while some students left their dormitories during the clashes. Many more are preparing to leave once the situation returns to normal.

Earlier on Tuesday, the two parties locked in clashes that lasted all day following a two and half hour-clash on Monday night. The clash broke out between Dhaka College students and New Market traders at around 11:00pm on April 19.

All the shops in the vicinity of New Market were closed due to the clashes. The markets remained closed on Wednesday as well. However, a few shops were seen reopening on Thursday morning. A few other shops were preparing to reopen. A few shops on the streets of the New Market have also been opened.

The meeting was held between all the parties concerned at the meeting room of the Science Laboratory. Nehal Ahmed, Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, presided over the meeting.













