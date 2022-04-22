Petrobangla not to cut gas supply to industries from today

Petrobangla has suspended its earlier decision to cut gas supply to industries from 5:00pm to 9:00pm from Friday.

The state owned Petrobangla issued a notice on April 11 in this regard saying that all industries are requested to abide by the order on the occasion of Holy Ramadan. The Petrobangla notice said it will cut gas supply for four hours from 5:00pm to 9:00pm every day for upcoming 15 days to facilitate gas supply to household consumers and power plants.

To keep the gas supply at a tolerant level to the household consumers, Petrobangla earlier cut gas supply from the CNG refueling stations for six hours from 5:00pm to 11:00pm every day. However, the new notice did not say anything about the CNG stations. However, amidst

huge pressure and requests from the industry's owners, Petrobangla finally withdrew its earlier notice.

It is mentioned that during the start of Ramadan, consumers in most areas of the city have been complaining that they are not getting gas supply during Ramadan for their cooking. Consumers are also experiencing huge interruption of gas supply in rural areas.

Petrobangla and the Energy Ministry apprised that the Bibiyana gas field suspended its production from its six wells following a technical fault on April 3, the largest gas field in the country.

After 5 days, the fault was repaired and Bibiyana resumed full production on April 7 but consumers in many areas in and outside Dhaka are alleging that they are suffering from a gas crisis. The situations remain almost the same.

"The situation forced Petrobangla to issue a new order to keep the gas supply suspended for four hours a day to the industries for next 15 days," a separate release of the Energy Ministry said.














