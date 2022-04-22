World Earth Day today

The World Earth Day will be observed today in the country as elsewhere across the globe in a befitting manner tomorrow aiming to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

To raise public awareness about the environment, April 22 is celebrated every year in 193 countries around the world.

Environmentally-conscious people around the world will participate in a variety of activities to draw attention to the need for immediate action to prevent a climate crisis and environmental pollution for keeping the planet safe and habitable.

Marking the day, the Forest and Environment Sub-Committee of Awami League (AL) will hold a seminar at CIRDAP auditorium here.

Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will attend the discussion as the chief guest.

AL Advisory Council Member and Chairman of Forest and Environment sub-committee Dr Khandokar Bazlul Haque will chair the discussion while AL's Forest and Environment Affair secretary Delwar Hossain will deliver the welcome speech. -BSS