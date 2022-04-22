Video
Home City News

50 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Thai Embassy to host photography, video contests 

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

The Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka is organizing a photography contest, titled "More Alike than We Might Think: Unpacking Linkages and Similarities between Thailand and Bangladesh", as part of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Thailand.
The contest activity aims to promote deeper understanding between Thai and Bangladeshi peoples through photographs illustrating the two nations' similarities in diverse aspects, said the Thai Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday.
The Embassy welcomed photograph entries from Thai or Bangladeshi nationals, both as an individual or as duo, regardless of age and residence.
Contestants can submit photographs from now until 31 August 2022 (17.00 hours Bangladesh time). For further queries, contestants can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka via Facebook or email at [email protected]    -UNB


