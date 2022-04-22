DMP arrests 55 drug peddlers

The members of Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 55 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am of Thursday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of April 20, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 198 grams and 50 puria (small packet) of heroin, 39.40 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 3,271 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 16 drug injection and six bottles of pehsidyle from their possessions, the release added. -BSS











