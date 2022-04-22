Chhatra Samaj new DU, CU committees formed

Jatiya Chhatra Samaj, a student wing of Jatiya Party, on Tuesday announced partial convening committees of Dhaka University (DU) branch and of Chittagong University (CU) unit.

In the case of DU, Selim Rana Siam of university's Pali and Buddhist Studies Department was made convener while Shahinur Rahman of Banking and Insurance Department will serve as the member secretary of the committee.

On the other hand, Md Sazzad Hossain and Jashedur Rahman of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering have been made convener and member secretary respectively of the seven-member CU committee.

Abolishing the existing expired committees, the new DU and CU committees have been announced through two separate press releases signed by Central President Md Ibrahim Khan Jewel and General Secretary Md Al Mamun.

The newly nominated leaders have been asked to form fully-fledged committees within 20 days and to hold conferences within next 45 days.









