Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man dies in sunshade collapses in city

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

Aman died, and another was hurt as the concrete sunshade of an old building collapsed in the capital's Kalabagan Thursday.
The police identified the deceased as Shafi Ullah (42), a businessman in Green Road, and the injured as Enamul Haque (50), a restaurant manager from the same area.
Part of a six-story building sunshade in Green Road fell on Shafi Ullah and Enamul as they were returning to their workplaces from a nearby area after dusk, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost.
They were rushed to the emergency department of DMCH where Shafi Ullah succumbed to his injuries at around 10:45pm, he added. "Enamul is still undergoing treatment at the hospital."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Earth Day today
Dhaka city braces for Aedes mosquito menace after rains
Thai Embassy to host photography, video contests 
DMP arrests 55 drug peddlers
Chhatra Samaj new DU, CU committees formed
Dhaka Union of Journalists stages a demonstration in front of the National Press Club
Man dies in sunshade collapses in city
DMP arrests 47 drug paddlers


Latest News
Zelensky gets John F. Kennedy award for 'defending democracy'
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
1st phase of primary school teachers' recruitment exam begins
Japan consumer prices jump
Aubameyang gives Barca narrow win over Real Sociedad
Mother, son electrocuted in Noakhali
PSG a point away from 10th French title as Champions League fight heats up
Russia to secure nuclear-free, neutral status of Ukraine: Russian diplomat
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
South Africa revises flood toll down to 435
Most Read News
Opposition politicians reiterate demand for fair election
At least 6 dead in Haiti plane crash
Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg
'Pracheer Periye': Saima Wazed's conversation with Stephen Shore
BSMRAAU holds focused group discussion
Inquiry committee formed over speedboat sinking in Sandwip channel
Bangladesh suffer Ebadot Hossain injury blow
Decision of 4-hour gas rationing in industries withdrawn
One killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft