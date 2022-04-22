Man dies in sunshade collapses in city

Aman died, and another was hurt as the concrete sunshade of an old building collapsed in the capital's Kalabagan Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Shafi Ullah (42), a businessman in Green Road, and the injured as Enamul Haque (50), a restaurant manager from the same area.

Part of a six-story building sunshade in Green Road fell on Shafi Ullah and Enamul as they were returning to their workplaces from a nearby area after dusk, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost.

They were rushed to the emergency department of DMCH where Shafi Ullah succumbed to his injuries at around 10:45pm, he added. "Enamul is still undergoing treatment at the hospital." -UNB











