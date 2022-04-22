

A promising environment project in the offing



However, the aim of the BEST project is to strengthen Bangladesh government's environmental management capacity while pilot new mechanisms to promote green investments in integrated sectors.



In particular, BEST will focus on four key components including environment governance and infrastructure, green financing for air pollution control, vehicle emission control, and e-waste management infrastructure. Understandably, numerous new divisional and district offices will be set up besides constructing training and research centres , laboratories , and also procuring different types of vehicles and machineries in the process.



The least we expect from implementing this project is corruption and irregularities overwhelming it. Moreover, project completion must meet its deadline, so to avoid delay and incurring extra and 'unavoidable' project costs. While the project is in its primary stage, it is crucial to take note of these often manmade debacles. Also it is necessary to ensure cent percent accountability and transparency in procurement of all machinery and equipments.



On one hand it is important to overcome all pointless bureaucratic red tapes for ministries concerned and unite under a single umbrella - while on the other, it is equally important to ensure the project serves its purpose for a greater cause. Unquestionably, BEST would strengthen and fast-track Ministry's environmental management works. The project will also meet the indicators of SDG goals. But another pre-condition in this regard is to ensure a clear and accountable recruitment process.



We believe, only sincere and dedicated professionals can deliver the BEST's desired outcome. Our next door neighbours, China and India have planned and implemented similar environmental projects successfully, we are confident that a "Clean and Green Bangladesh" is achievable through government's renewed commitment to environmental sustainability, innovations and relentless learning from international experiences. We also believe, knowledge and technology transfer will be a key factor in realizing BEST as an exemplary and successful environment project.



Last but never the least, since there will be multiple stake holders in implementing BEST, it will be quite a challenge to make sure all parties to perform with equal commitment, but then again never an impossible feat.



