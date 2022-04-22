Job application fee should be free

Dear Sir

The number of educated unemployed is increasing day by day. The curse of unemployment seems to have fallen on the fate of the educated unemployed. Out of every 100 graduates, 48 are unemployed. In other words, the name of one out of every two is included in the register of the unemployed.



About 2 million young people enter the job market in Bangladesh every year. Educated unemployed people run after jobs after finishing their education. On the one hand, the burden of the family as they did not get a job after finishing their studies, on the other hand, providing money to apply for a job. Due to lack of money, many talented people are being deprived of many job applications despite their desire. Most job seekers' tuition may somehow cover the mess cost but it is very difficult to pay the fee for filling up multiple job application forms.



Therefore, along with the appropriate authorities, it is requested that arrangements be made to turn the educated unemployed into human resources by giving them the opportunity to apply for free entry to the job without any fee.



Md Rayhan Ali

Advocate and Columnist, Judge Court, Khulna