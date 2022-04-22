

Information technology and social change in Bangladesh



Technology is one of the factors that is playing a significant role in social change in Bangladesh. A new horizon is being opened up in the field of production, transportation and information communication in Bangladesh due to the information technology which is ultimately occurring social change in Bangladesh in various ways. Now a day many types of government services are being provided online. As a result, the people can easily avail the civic benefits of the government and the accountability of the government is increasing. This is very important for the development of the country.



With the advancement of information and communication technology, information is reaching the door to door through various electronic and print media. As a result, people can learn about various things at home, which makes them aware of their rights. Public awareness is being created on freedom of expression, democracy, good governance, women's empowerment, protection of human rights, etc.



With the advancement of technology, it is becoming possible to do more work with less manpower. As a result, the cost per worker has come down and now it is possible to get much higher production from the worker at a lower cost. Investment and staff management have become easier. As a result of this, trade and commerce are expanding which is playing an important role in economic development.



E-Commerce is one of the important potential aspects of online communication. E-commerce is the electronic version of commodity trading and financial transactions. As a result, the path of economic transactions and various types of business ventures is becoming easier. E-commerce has resulted in changes in the relationship between buyers and sellers. The traditional buyer-seller relationship has been changed due to E-Commerce.



Banking is a key significant in a country's economic activities. As a result of the development of information and communication technology, banking has undergone a revolutionary change. Due to the reliance on information technology--financial management and the efficiency of the bank have increased to a great extent. Banks have made arrangements for 24 hours financial transactions facilities through ATM booths. Moreover, Information technology has revolutionized the way remittances are sent. All of these are playing a significant role in economic activities.



Information and communication technology is also playing a special role in women's empowerment. Technology is creating new employment opportunities. Many can earn while sitting at home. In addition to economic self-reliance, women can empower themselves by raising awareness of their rights and seeking the help of various organizations if needed.



The development of information and communication technology has given a new dimension to employment. Now people can do a lot of work online from home, so there is no need to come to work or the office for many jobs. In this way, it is becoming possible for investors to find employment from far away beyond the borders of the country. As a result, there is a huge team of online-based workers who are working at competitive prices. This is reducing staff costs and on the other hand, the workers are getting the opportunity to work in different places. This is adding a new dimension to the economy.



The use of information technology has made education sophisticated and dynamic. Books are being read at the world's most famous library while sitting at home. Taking higher education using online or e-learning and e-books is now popular. All types of communication from far and wide have become much easier as the admission and registration system of students in educational institutions is online. Examination results are prepared and published online. As the suffering of the students and parents has been reduced. The time and suffering are also reduced. Therefore, information technology is considered a blessing in the field of education.



The use of information technology has made the medical system of Bangladesh more efficient, affordable and effective. People are often able to seek the advice of specialist doctors while sitting at home. Doctors are also able to provide effective treatment by diagnosing the exact disease through the use of information technology. It is also becoming possible to make effective medicines for these diseases by finding out the causes of new chronic diseases. As a result, on the one hand, time and money are being saved, on the other hand, information technology is playing an important role in building a happy and prosperous Bangladesh.



Information technology has also some negative impact. Technology makes some people unemployed. As a result of the globalization of technology, traditional culture has been confronted. New fields of corruption and fraud, including hacking, have been introduced.



Family relations are weakening and moral decay is taking place in the society. Waste of time through social media results in serious disruption to productive or creative work. At the same time, mental and erratic abnormalities are being created in many people which is also creating various criminal tendencies in society. Many people are getting involved in various criminal activities including terrorism, intoxication and rape. Thus it can be said that technology is not only a reflection of blessings but also a problem in many cases.



The impact of technology on social life is immeasurable. Experts opined that technology is creating such a generation many of whom do not care about moral values and code of conduct. Technology is impacting the family, social, economic and political life of people in Bangladesh. According to experts technology has both positive and negative impacts on our life which are shaping a new social order. So, the sociologists should now come forward to conduct more in-depth research about the impact of technology particularly information technology on the Bangladesh Society.

Dr Matiur Rahman is a researcher and development worker











