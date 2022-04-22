US Human Rights Report on Bangladesh

The United States recently released a report on the human rights situation on 198 countries in 2021. The country's state department made various allegations of human rights violations against Bangladesh.



The US State Department's annual global report on human rights was made public on April 13, 2022, by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



In Bangladesh, there have been claims of widespread impunity for security force abuses and corruption, according to the report.



According to the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Bangladesh report, "significant human rights issues included credible reports of unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings; forced disappearance; torture or cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government or its agents on behalf of the government."



Rejecting the report, State Minister Shahriar Alam already said in a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last Sunday the report was given without verifying the information. The US ambassador to Dhaka will be summoned for this.



In an official response, the Minister said that the US report is far from the reality of Bangladesh. He claimed that information was taken from weak sources in making it. He said that in Bangladesh, there are issues that are far from reality, which we are excluding from outside.



Bangladesh's government said on April 17, 2022, that the United States' human rights country report "heavily underplayed" Bangladesh's existing system of accountability over law enforcement agencies, while Dhaka remains "intensely engaged" with the UN mechanism and US recommendations to protect human rights.



The report appears to urge the creation of a lawless society in order to destabilize society and the government," the foreign ministry stated in a statement. It goes on to say that the Bangladeshi legal system forbids killing by indiscriminate use of firearms.



There are many limitations of the reports published by the US state department. The report is based on the results of various non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the majority of which are supported by donors. They do not fund such programs out of their own pockets.



Because these NGOs, particularly those in Western countries, are supported by donors, they feel compelled to collect negative news, fearing that if there is just positive news, their financing will be cut off. Politics may or may not play a factor in this.



They are naturally loyal to whichever country provides the funds because they are supported by donors. Even large NGOs rely on donations, and they struggle if they do not receive the funds they require. During the pandemic, this is exactly what happened.



During the pandemic, NGOs were largely inactive. Because the western world was also hurting from the pandemic's consequences, the NGOs were unable to contribute much funding. In this sense, there is a constraint.



The US, like Bangladesh, did not delegate this obligation to the UN. Who entrusted them with the task of compiling reports about other countries? What is the law in this regard? It is their own set of rules. Is this report credible in the eyes of the world community? Neither Bangladesh nor India nor China has entrusted them with this task.



Whatever they are doing may be logical, but it would have been great if they had done so after consulting Bangladesh. By making and publishing the reports, the US always tries to interfere into some internal affairs of other countries.



Human rights are a universally accepted term. Bangladesh is also working to promote human rights, law, peace and harmony in the country. Bangladesh has own human rights commission. The legal codes of Bangladesh ensure the protection of human rights in Bangladesh.



Because we have a strategic engagement with them, they may have brought this up during those meetings. Bangladeshis must also be informed about human rights violations in the United States or this endeavor will lose credibility.There are numerous examples of human rights violations in the United States.



Extrajudicial killings are committed by US police. In the United States roughly 1,000 such occurrences take place each year on average. In addition, there was the Black Lives Matter movement.



In fact, not only Bangladeshi students, students from the whole Indian subcontinent face hate crimes. Let's talk about the human rights situation in the USA. Some 918 people were shot dead by police in the USA in the past year. This is the data of the 'Washington Post.' Protests over the 2020 Black Lives Matter, revived by the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd by three Minneapolis police officers, indicate the largest protest movement in U.S. history. The US should look at the human rights situation in its territory first.



On February 26 this year, UN human rights experts called on the US government to end police torture and racial discrimination in the United States. According to reports of Western media outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, there are serious violations of human rights in the USA.



The constitution of People's Republic of Bangladesh clearly spells out the fundamental principles of state policy. The constitution explicitly articulates the protection and promotion of human rights (art. 11). It obliges all branches of government to respect and ensure the rights it enunciates.



There might have some separate incidents but Bangladesh Police aims to enhance the capacity and willingness of all its members to contribute in a collaborative manner to the creation of a safer and securer environment based on respect for human rights, equitable access to justice, and rule of law in accordance with the spirit of our constitution and the principles of the universal human rights.



It is true that there might have some separate incidents but the US authority should not evaluate the whole scenario by a single framework. In the case of Bangladesh, Security forces may fire several times to save lives when terrorists fire their weapons. There might have been some separatist incidents.



We Bangladeshi citizens should not spark any new controversy and worry based on this recent human rights. We have recently had the US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue where we discussed several important topics ranging from military cooperation.

The writer is a teacher
















