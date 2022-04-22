

The Taliban assault on Afghan press continues unabated



Time has changed over the years but the tactics of the authoritarian regimes have not. These governments are undemocratic as they never come to power through a democratic election. And as they grab and stay in power through undemocratic measures, they are not accountable to the people of their country. So, they basically do everything with the sole purpose of advancing their own selfish agenda.



How do they control information? Well, basically by controlling the media. So, a free press has always been the first target of every authoritarian regime. In their view, if the media is not choked, it will scream about their misdeeds and all other undemocratic activities. And once the outside world knows about them, it will create a noise which is the last thing an authoritarian regime likes to hear.



Currently, Afghanistan is facing exactly this situation. Even though the Taliban promised that they would honour the freedom of Afghan press soon after taking over power in August last year, they brutally cracked down on the media of Afghanistan which flourished under the US occupation. Their assault on Afghan journalists continues unabated. Taliban's hostile and humiliating treatment of Afghan press has already forced hundreds of journalists flee their country.



Those who are still in Afghanistan are working in an environment of threat and intimidation by the Taliban security forces. These operatives who often mask their faces have exceeded all limits of civility by physically beating journalists. And the latest victim of their barbaric attack is the host of a current affairs program on 1TV, one of Afghanistan's leading television channels. His name is Mohibullah Jalili who said he was detained and beaten by Taliban security forces without reasons.



He told Afghanistan's TOLO News that gunmen stopped his car at a checkpoint in Kabul last Friday night and detained him for hours when he was also beaten by them. When he wanted to know the reason for his detention from his captors, they gave him a scary explanation: "We understand that you are a journalist and that you are the ones who have ruined this homeland. Tell us which country do you work for?"But in actuality, journalists never ruin a country; they rather unmask those who generally do it.



His detention was confirmed by 1TV, the Afghan media outlet he works for. The company as well as journalist organizations of Afghanistan have expressed grave concern over the continuing threats and intimidation facing the Afghan journalists since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year. "We are very concerned and have shared this issue with the officials of the Islamic Emirate. We are waiting for a clear response as soon as possible," said Idris Farooqi, managing director of 1TV shortly after the incident.



"It is very cruel to act like this toward journalists. My uncle was not in the military and had no personal enmity with anyone," TOLO News quoted Shafiq, a relative of Mohibullah Jalili as saying. In a statement after Jalili's detention, Masroor Lutfi, head of Afghanistan National Journalists' Union urged the Islamic Emirate to form a commission on media violations saying that any employee or journalist of media outlets of Afghanistan should be investigated only by such commission.



In the month of March alone, at least 22 cases of violence against journalists were recorded across the country. Expressing his concern over the condition of press in Afghanistan, Ali Azghar Akbarzada, a member of the Afghanistan Federation of Journalists and Media, said that during the same period eight media organizations halted their operations due to financial problem. This situation mirrors the fact that Afghanistan is still the world's most dangerous and unfavourable country for journalists.



The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan or UNAMA also expressed its concern over the continued assault on press freedom in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to stop the "intimidation of media." In a recent tweet, the UNAMA said: "The arbitrary and incommunicado detentions of journalists and media workers by the Taliban show no sign of abating." The International Federation of Journalists demanded immediate release of all media workers and reinstatement of all media organizations affected by Taliban's new restrictions in Afghanistan.



At the end of America's longest war in Afghanistan, the Taliban began its chaotic rule in an ominous way for journalists. Even though a Taliban spokesperson soon after their takeover assured an Afghan anchor of TOLO News during a face-to face interview of more moderate and accommodative policies of their new regime, his assurance failed to earn the confidence of even the interviewer. Within 48 hours of that widely watched interview around the world, she fled Afghanistan and took refuge in an Arab country.



And she was not the only journalist who left Afghanistan after a swift takeover by the Taliban in August last year following a sudden collapse of the Afghan government. Like her, hundreds of Afghan journalists, many of them women, said goodbye to their homeland and took refuge in different countries around the world as the foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Another female Afghan journalist who was also an anchor at the Radio-Television Afghanistan was told by Taliban authorities that she would no longer be able to work there.



So, she too fled Afghanistan and took refuge in a country in Europe. In an interview with BBC from her new home, she said she was living in fear in Afghanistan after the sudden takeover by the Taliban. And her fear was not baseless. A couple of weeks later, the Taliban security forces mercilessly beat two Afghan journalists who were treated at a Kabul hospital. Many people saw the clearly visible marks of canning on their backs and thighs in heart-breaking images circulated by international media around the world.



Since their takeover in August last year, the Taliban leaders haven't been able to show any promising sign that they will be able to govern Afghanistan in a manner that will keep this country on the road to progress and prosperity and fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the Afghan people. With Afghan assets worth billions of dollars still frozen in foreign banks, the Taliban leaders are unwisely steering their country in the opposite direction undercutting rights of Afghan women, silencing the voices of opposition and stifling freedom of Afghan media.



Press freedom is an essential precondition for transparency in any country. If the Taliban have nothing to hide, they should allow full freedom of Afghan media with no restrictions on female journalists. By imposing limitations on the rights of Afghan women and press, the Taliban will never gain legitimacy and cooperation from the international community. And without support from the global community, Afghanistan is sure to become a failed state once again.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist









