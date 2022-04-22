Video
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:35 AM
Home Countryside

Ethnic woman gang-raped at Koyra

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Our Correspondent

KOYRA, KHULNA, Apr 21: An ethnic woman of Munda Community was gang-raped in Koyra Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The victim, 22, of Koyra Village No. 3, herself filed the rape case with Koyra Police Station (PS) on Monday, accusing four youths.   
Police arrested Omar Sadiq, 26, son of Mohammad Abdul Haq Sana of Koyra Village No. 2, Imran Hossain, 26, son of Mohammad Saleman Sardar, Shah Alam, 22, son of Nazrul Sana, and Abul of Koyra Village No. 4, and Jubayer Hossain, 25, son of Kashem    Moral.



