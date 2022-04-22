Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuichain Chowdhury

Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuichain Chowdhury and Kaptai UNO Muntasir Jahan distributed fertilisers and Aush paddy seedlings among 450 small and marginal farmers on Upazila Department of Agricultural Office premises on Thursday. Each of the farmers received 5kg of Aush paddy seedlings, 20kg of DSP and 10kg of MOP fertilisers at that time. Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohammad Shamsul Alam Chowdhury was also present at that time. photo: observer