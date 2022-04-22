Seven minors among eight drown

Seven minor children and a teenage girl drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Bhola, Habiganj, Dinajpur, Chattogram and Gopalganj, in three days.

BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Monpura and Tazumuddin upazilas of the district in three days.

A minor boy drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abir Islam, 5, son of Abdul Quader Molla, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Uttar Sakuchia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abir fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10:30am while his family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Khalid Hasan confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in the Meghna River in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Samia, 8, daughter of Azgar Ali Majhi, a resident of Ward No. 4 Char Jahiruddin area under Sonapur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Samia along with her grandfather Md Faruque Majhi, 55, fell in the Meghna River in Sonapur-Malangchara border area at around 11am when the river was facing erosion.

Faruque Majhi was able to swim ashore, but Samia drowned in the river at that time.

Sonapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mehedi Hasan Mishu said confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Baniachang and Lakhai upazilas of the district in two days.

A minor boy drowned in a pond in Baniachang Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Raihan Mia, 4, son of Harun Mia, a resident of Ikram Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Raihan fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the duty-doctor declared him dead.

Earlier, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Lakhai Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nusrat Ara, 7, daughter of Delwar Khan, a resident of Swajangram Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Nusrat fell in a pond nearby the house while her family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued her and rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.

DINAJPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a ditch in Birganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ashiq, son of Abdul Matin, a resident of Dangi Village under No. 6 Nijpara Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ashiq fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 2pm while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members saw his body floating on water in the afternoon and recovered it from the ditch.

Member of Ward No. 5 under Nijpara UP Wahed Islam confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A teenage girl drowned in the bay after a speed boat capsized near Guptachhara Ghat in Sandwip Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tania, 15.

Police sources said a boat carrying 20 passengers capsized on the Sandwip-Kumira Route of the Bay of Bengal during a nor'wester due to strong winds at around 9:30am.

Captain Kazi Shah Alam, zonal commander of the east zone of the Coast Guard, said the rescue operation is going on to find out other missing passengers.

Kumira Naval Police Station In-Charge Ekram Ullah confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: Two siblings drowned in a water body in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Jim, 11, and Alif, children of Milon Mridha of Kaliganj Village in Chitalmari Upazila of Bagerhat District.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jim lived in his maternal uncle's house in Char Gaohardanga Village of Tungipara Upazila.

Alif went to visit there on Monday.

The siblings went to a nearby water body at around 2:30pm on Tuesday to learn to swim. At that time, Alif went missing in the water body. Jim also drowned there as he came forward to rescue Alif.

The family members rescued them and took to Tungipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared both the children dead.











