75 persons with disability get mobile therapy in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Apr 21: A-day long Mobile Therapy Van Campaign was held at South Dhanghara under Ballamjhar Union of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

Pratibandhi Sheba O Shahajya Kendra (PSSK) here under National Pratibandhi Unnayan Foundation of the Ministry of Social Welfare organized the campaign in cooperation with Sarkerpara Buddhi-Pratibandhi & Autistic Bidyaloy.

Md. Akhter Hossaine, disability affairs officer of PSSK, formally inaugurated the campaign as chief guest and local Union Parishad Chairman Zulficar Rahman was present as special guest.

Then, the vans equipped with modern basic medical apparatus and accompanied by technical team provided basic medical care to elderly people, widows and disabled children of the union free of cost. A total of 75 persons with disability received the therapy conducted by the technical staff of the mobile therapy van.

While talking with The Daily Observer, Disability Affairs Officer Akhter Hossain said, the government is ensuring the services for the persons with disability who are not able to travel to the therapy centres to access the services.









