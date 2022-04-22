Karatoa River in death throes



Paddy being cultivated in the Karatoa River. The photo was taken from Matidali Bridge area in Bogura Town recently.

Once, the river would be plied by big sailboats. But now paddy is being cultivated on its bed. Due to grabbing and pollution, the river has died.

Despite high court instruction, illegal installations are not removed. The high court gave verdict in this regard seven years back.

The Karatoa River is flowing across 116 kilometres over Bogura and Gaibandha.

High Court issued a rule asking the defendant why it would not be instructed to stop dumping of garbage in the origin mouth of the river for bringing back its life. The writ was made by Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA). After hearing the High Court division bench comprising Justice Mirza Hossain Haider and Justice AKM Jahurul Haq gave the verdict. The court restricted dumping of all types of garbage in the river. It also asked Bogura Municipality for taking action in this regard.

Bogura Municipality Mayor Rejaul Karim Badsha said, due to lack of manpower, they can do nothing.

Also the Department of Environment (DoE)-Rajshshi Division has been instructed by the High Court for supervising implementation of the verdict.

Director of the Divisional DoE Sufia Nazim said, a warning letter has been sent to each municipality, but it did not bring any headway.

In response to an application from civil society in Bogura, BELA sent a legal notice to 19 authorities including secretaries of environment and land ministries, the DoE, deputy commissioner of Gaibandha, and superintendent of police on February 27 in 2015. But none took any action.

Later on, BELA submitted a writ petition with 20 defendants to the High Court. But still there has been no action in this regard. The WDB (Water Development Board) did not take any initiative to open the sluicegate at the mouth of Karatoa at Khulshi. Now in fear of demeaning the court, WDB authorities are not talking anything about the issue.

Executive Engineer of the WDB-Bogura Mahbubur Rahman said, in the perspective of writ petition by BELA, a study has been made by the ministry about keeping open the sluicegate; despite repeated decisions about the Karatoa River, there has been no progress; the court verdict was given seven years back; but there has been no visible development; the progress is that paddy is being cultivated along two banks of the river; every year people living on the river banks are farming paddy.

A project of dredging the river and raising walkways along its banks is lying in the ministry, he informed. The project is likely to be abridged.

If the river is dredged, there will be a little life in the river. At least water will stay for four months in a year.

He further said, on behalf of the district administration, illegal structures were demolished for several times, but these were raised again. n the absence of post-eviction time monitoring, the river is getting occupied again, he maintained.











