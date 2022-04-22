Video
Home Countryside

Three crushed under train in three districts

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women have been crushed under train in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Sirajganj and Mymensingh, in two days.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A woman was allegedly crushed under a train in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 42, could not be known immediately. Police sources said locals spotted the body on the rail line in Kadipur Guptagram area at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a nearby hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police assumed that the woman might have been killed after being crushed by a train.
Officer-in-Charge of Kulaura Railway Police Station (PS) SM Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.
SIRAJGANJ: A man was crushed a train in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Hakim, 55, a resident of Barodhul Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a Rajshahi-bound train crushed the man in Jamtail area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, Railway police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Sirajganj Railway PS Amirul Islam confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A housewife was killed an intercity train hit her in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Achma, 38, wife of Dulal Miah of Gobari area of Shahidnagar Purbapara Village at Paithal Union in the upazila.
Witnesses said, while she was crossing Sheela Rail Bridge area on her way to her father's house in Gafargaon, she was hit by Mymensingh-bound Agnibina Intercity Express at around 12noon. Being informed, police went to the spot and recovered her body.


