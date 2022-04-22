Video
Man to die, five get life term in murder cases in Thakurgaon, Pirojpur

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced a man to death and five others to life-term imprisonment in two separate murder cases in two districts- Thakurgaon and Pirojpur.
THAKURGAON: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced five people to life-term in jail in a murder case filed in 2010.
Anti Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Gazi Delwar Hossain handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convicts are: Nazrul Islam, son of Kamir Uddin, Yunus Ali, son of Nazrul Islam, and Sekandar Ali, son of Badir Uddin, residents of Balancha Village, and Abdul Jalil, son of Katib Uddin of Chandan Chauhat Village in Ranishankail Upazila; and Kofil Uddin, son of Abdul Aziz of Bhanore Balia Village in Baliadanga Upazila of the district.
Of them, Sekandar Ali and Nazrul Islam have been absconding while other accused were present at the time of pronouncing the         verdict.
The court also acquitted Khalilur Rahman, Tofazzal Hossain and Mojibar Rahman as they were proven innocent.
According to the prosecution, a body severed with its head was found at a maize field in Baliadangi Upazila on March 14, 2010.
On suspicion, police arrested a man. Following the statement recorded from the arrested, police recovered the skeleton of the deceased's head from a brick kiln.   
Later, police submitted a charge-sheet accusing eight people to the court after investigation.
Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and 18 witnesses.
Public Prosecutor Advocate Abdul Hamid confirmed the matter.
PIROJPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2012.
Pirojpur Woman and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mizanur Rahman handed down the        verdict.
The condemn convict is Kamal Hawlader, 45, son of Rashid Hawlader, a resident of Mathbaria Upazila in the district.
The court also fined him Tk one lakh and asked him to provide the money to the family members of the deceased.
According to the prosecution, the convict strangulated his wife Shahinur Begum to death as she refused to provide dowry money following his demand on July 22, 2012.
Shahinur's maternal uncle lodged a complaint with Mathbaria Police Station in this connection.
Later, police filed the murder case under the Woman and Children Repression Prevention Act.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the tribunal judge Mizanur Rahman pronounced the verdict on Monday.


