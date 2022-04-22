Two Sri Krishna Idols recovered in Naogaon



The recovered Sri Krishna Idols. photo: observer

BGB-16 under Naogaon Battalion sources confirmed the information in a press release on Wednesday night.

On information, a team of the BGB led by Commander of Naogaon Battalion BGB-16 Lt Col Mohammad Asaduzzaman, PSC, G, conducted two separate drives in the houses of Ibrahim Mia and Md Quader in Manda Upazila and recovered those idols weighed 166 kilograms.

Sensing the presence of the team, both the smugglers fled away.

Lt Col Asadduzzaman said necessary steps will be taken place in this connection.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abu Bakkar Siddiq and Sub-Inspector of Manda Police Station Fazle Elahi were also present during the drives.











NAOGAON, Apr 21: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered two idols of Lord Sri Krishna worth about Tk 1.66 crore from Manda Upazila in the district on Wednesday.BGB-16 under Naogaon Battalion sources confirmed the information in a press release on Wednesday night.On information, a team of the BGB led by Commander of Naogaon Battalion BGB-16 Lt Col Mohammad Asaduzzaman, PSC, G, conducted two separate drives in the houses of Ibrahim Mia and Md Quader in Manda Upazila and recovered those idols weighed 166 kilograms.Sensing the presence of the team, both the smugglers fled away.Lt Col Asadduzzaman said necessary steps will be taken place in this connection.Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abu Bakkar Siddiq and Sub-Inspector of Manda Police Station Fazle Elahi were also present during the drives.