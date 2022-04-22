Woman killed in wild elephant attack at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Apr 21: A mentally-challenged woman was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Kaptai Police Outpost In-Charge Shahinur Rahman said a herd of the wild elephants trampled the woman while she was roaming in the Kaptai Navy Road area at around 9:30pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

On information, a team of police and local fire service personnel recovered the body, the official added.











