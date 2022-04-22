Seven killed, 12 injured in road mishaps

Seven people including a woman have been killed and at least 12 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Moulvibazar, Manikganj, Brahmanbaria, Sirajganj, Satkhira and Naogaon, in five days.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Mia, 35, hailed from Gouripur Upazila of Mymensingh District. He was a pickup van driver.

Police and local sources said a pickup van hard hit a roadside tree on the Habiganj Road at the entrance of Sreemangal in the morning after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving Sujon and another man seriously injured.

Local fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sujon dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar 250-bed District Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreemangal Police Station (PS) Noorul confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Surya Mallik, 70, son of late Ali Mallick, a resident of No. 5 Ferry Ghat area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a mini truck hit Surya Mallik in Ferry Ghat area in the afternoon while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.

His family members rescued him and rushed to Shivalaya Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Later, Surya succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer mini truck and arrested its driver.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paturia Naval PS Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A speech-impaired woman was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rozina Begum, daughter of late Abdur Gafur, a resident of Kaitala Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle were collided head-on in Kaitala Haorbhanga area on the Mahesh Road at around 8pm. At that time, the motorcycle fell on a pedestrian, leaving her dead on the spot.

Three other people were also injured at the accident.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

Of the injured, the condition of motorcyclist Sharif Mia was stated to be critical and shifted to Dhaka for better treatment.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and at least eight others were injured in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Babu Mia, 45, a resident of Barohar Dakshinpara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a speedy bus hit an auto-van in Boaliabazar area in the afternoon, leaving its three passengers including Babu seriously injured.

After hitting the auto-van, the bus fell in a roadside ditch, which left at least six passengers also injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Babu dead.

Hatikumrul PS OC Lutfar Rahman confirmed the incident.

SATKHIRA: Two men were killed in a road accident in Tala Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Yasin Ali, 30, and Laltu Sarder, 28, hailed from Sadar Upazila in the district. They were cattle-traders by profession.

Police and local sources said a truck and a pickup van were collided head-on in Patkelghata area in the morning, leaving Yasin and Laltu critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took Yasin to Satkhira Medical College Hospital and Laltu to Khulna 250-Bed General Hospital.

Later, both the injured men succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Chuknagar Highway PS OC Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An agriculture labourer was killed in a road accident in Dhamorhat Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Solaiman Hossain Chhole, 52, son of late Zamir Uddin of Dakkhin Kashipur Jugipara Village at Agradwigun Union in the upazila.

It was learnt, when Solaiman was collecting straws from Agradwigun-Madhil Road of Jugipara in the evening, a speedy motor cycle hit him from back, leaving him dead on the spot.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Mozammel Haq Kazi confirmed the matter. As no complaint was made, the body was handed over to his family for burial.













