Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Dozens of casualties from blast at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

KABUL, Apr 21: A blast Thursday at a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif city in Afghanistan caused dozens of casualties, a Taliban official said, the second attack against a Shiite target in three days.
"There are at least 25 casualties," Zabihullah Noorani, head of Balkh province's information and culture department, told AFP.
Grisly images of victims being carried to hospital from the Seh Dokan mosque, which was littered with broken glass, were posted on social media networks.
Afghanistan's Shiite Hazara community, which makes up between 10 and 20 percent of the country's 38 million people, has long been the target of attacks -- some blamed on the Taliban and others on the Islamic State group.
On Tuesday, two blasts outside a school in a Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul killed at least six people and wounded 25 others.
    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron, Le Pen in final push for votes after fiery debate
Dozens of casualties from blast at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan
This grab made from a handout video footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry
Japan, New Zealand plan talks on expanded defence cooperation
Boris Johnson  poses with sadhus or Hindu holymen
UK PM arrives in India for hard sell on anti-Russia action
‘History will not forget war crimes’ in Ukraine: EU chief
Third dust storm in 2 weeks sweeps through Iraq


Latest News
Zelensky gets John F. Kennedy award for 'defending democracy'
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
1st phase of primary school teachers' recruitment exam begins
Japan consumer prices jump
Aubameyang gives Barca narrow win over Real Sociedad
Mother, son electrocuted in Noakhali
PSG a point away from 10th French title as Champions League fight heats up
Russia to secure nuclear-free, neutral status of Ukraine: Russian diplomat
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
South Africa revises flood toll down to 435
Most Read News
Opposition politicians reiterate demand for fair election
At least 6 dead in Haiti plane crash
Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg
'Pracheer Periye': Saima Wazed's conversation with Stephen Shore
BSMRAAU holds focused group discussion
Inquiry committee formed over speedboat sinking in Sandwip channel
Bangladesh suffer Ebadot Hossain injury blow
Decision of 4-hour gas rationing in industries withdrawn
One killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft