This grab made from a handout video footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on April 20, shows the launching of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia. Russian President said that Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, saying the next-generation capable of carrying nuclear charges will make Kremlin's enemies "think twice." photo : AFP