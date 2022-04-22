Japan, New Zealand plan talks on expanded defence cooperation

TOKYO, Apr 21: Japan and New Zealand on Thursday announced negotations to expand defence and security cooperation, including intelligence sharing, as they warned of regional challenges -- in a veiled reference to Beijing.

The announcement came after talks between Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, who is in Tokyo as part of an Asian trip intended to shore up alliances and bolster trade after a pandemic hiatus.

In a joint statement, the two sides reiterated existing common positions on a range of issues, including their shared opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and concerns over regional threats. "Attempts to change the status quo by force can never be tolerated," Kishida told reporters after talks with Ardern.

"Japan and New Zealand strongly oppose such attempts in any regions including the East and South China Seas," he said, though neither leader directly named Beijing. -AFP













