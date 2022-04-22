Video
Man City back on top as Arsenal rekindle Champions League dreams

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

Brighton's Zambian midfielder Enoch Mwepu (L) fights for the ball with Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2022. photo: AFP

Brighton's Zambian midfielder Enoch Mwepu (L) fights for the ball with Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2022. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, APR 21: Manchester City regained top spot in the Premier League from Liverpool with a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, while Arsenal revived their push for the top four by beating Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool stormed to the top of the table by tearing Manchester United to shreds in a 4-0 win at Anfield on Tuesday.
City were not so sparkling, but held their nerve to edge back one pont ahead in the title race thanks to second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.
"We are facing one of the best teams ever," said City boss Pep Guardiola at going head-to-head with Liverpool.
"If we drop points they will be champions, if we win all our games we will be champions."
Mahrez was guilty of missing the best chances of a tense first 45 minutes for the English champions against a Brighton side that had won at Arsenal and Tottenham in their last two outings.
However, there was little doubt over the outcome once Mahrez bundled the ball home after Kevin De Bruyne's burst opened up the visitors' defence.
There was a hint of fortune about City's second as Foden's shot from a well-worked corner deflected past Robert Sanchez.
Silva then sealed the points with a sumptuous finish from De Bruyne's lay-off.
Arsenal were in pole position for a return to the Champions League until a run of three consecutive defeats.
But they moved level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham after a six-goal thriller.
"It's a great night and the players deserve it," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "It has been a tough two weeks but you have to bounce back and show spirit."
Scoring goals has been a problem for Arteta's men since the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Eddie Nketiah took his chance with a rare start to score his first Premier League goals in over a year.
The all-time record goalscorer for England's under-21s pounced on a huge error from Andreas Christensen to slot the opener past Edouard Mendy.
Chelsea took just four minutes to equalise as Timo Werner's deflected shot caught Aaron Ramsdale napping at his near post.
Emile Smith Rowe put the Gunners back in front with a cool finish at the end of a glorious Arsenal move that started with Granit Xhaka dribbling out of his own box.
Again, though, Arsenal were pegged back as Cesar Azpilicueta steered home Mason Mount's cross.
There was a reduced crowd at Stamford Bridge for the first time since restrictions placed on the club prevented them from selling tickets not purchased prior to UK government sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich.    -AFP


