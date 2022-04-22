Three archers advance to next round

Three Bangladeshi archers - Sagor Islam , Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and ace archer Ruman Sana - moved to the round of /132 eliminating their respective rivals in the elimination (knock out) round of the ongoing Archery World Cup 2022 stage-1 now being held in Antalya, Turkey.

On the second day of the men's elimination (knock out) round matches held on Wednesday last night, Sagor beat his Moroccan rival El Boussouni Omar by 7-1 sets, Rubel defeated Croatian rival Cerni Lovro by 6-2 sets and Ruman Sana outplayed his Great Britain rival Woodgate James by 6-0 sets to move to the round 1/32.

Sagor will play against his Indonesian rival Salsabilla Riau, Rubel faces Italy's Nespoli Mauro and Ruman Sana meets his Turkey's rival Maras Efe Grkan in the round of 1/32 matches scheduled to be held today (Friday).

In the women's recurve division qualification round matches, promising archer Diya Siddique, Famida Sultana Nesha and Nasrin Akter finished 40th , 52nd, and 64th after scoring 628,620 and 611 respectively. A total of 88 archers took part in the women's division.

Diya Siddique takes on her Slovenia rival Umer Ana, Famida Sultana Nesha meets her French rival Adiceom Audrey and Nasrin Akter faces her Chinese Taipei rival Peng Chia-Mao in the round of 1/32 scheduled to be held today (Friday).

Bangladesh archery team featuring Sagor Islam, Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ruman Sana finished at 16th position among the twenty five countries after scoring 1932 in the recurve men's team event.

While in the recurve women's team event, Bangladesh archery team finished 12th after scoring 1859.

In the 1/12 match of elimination round, Bangladesh moved to the pre quarterfinal after getting bye. In the pre quarterfinal, Bangladesh team featuring Diya Siddiqque, Famida Sulana and Nasrin Akter face their Italian rivals scheduled to be held today (Friday).

In the recurve mixed team event, Bangladesh team featuring Sagor Islam and Diya Siddique secured 16th position among the twenty eight countries after scoring 1285 and face Romania in the round of 1/12 match today (Friday).

Meanwhile, in the men's recurve division qualification round, Sagor Islam finished 29th after scoring 657, Rubel finished 59th after scoring 648 and Ruman finished 86th after scoring 627. -BSS











