Three players share lead after 3rd round

Int'l Rating Chess Three players are sharing lead in the points table with maximum three points after the third round matches of Invitational International Rating Chess tournament now being held at the Bangladesh Chess Federation hall room.

They are candidate - Master Sharif Hossain and FIDE Master Sheikh Nasir Ahmed of Bangladesh Navy, and Candidate Master Manon Reja Neer of Uttara Central Chess Club.

Five players are sharing second position with 2.5 points. They are Anata Choudhury of Rupali Bank Krira Parisad, FIDE Master Khandaker Aminul and FIDE Master Mohammad Javed of Bangladesh Navy, FIDE Master Syed Mahfuzur Rahman of Janata Bank Officer Welfare Society and Candidate Master Mohammad Jamal Uddin of Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar.

The third round games were held on Thursday with Anata splitting point with FM Javed, CM Sharif beat Swarnavo Choudhury, FM Nasir beat Jabed Al Azad, CM Neer beat Mukitul Islam Ripon, FM Aminul beat Masum Hossain, FM Mahfuz beat Abu Hanif, CM Jamal beat Mihir Lal Das, Md. Abzid Rahman split point with Nasim Hossain Bhuiyan, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin beat Sabya Sachi Mandal, Shafiq Ahmed beat Nasir Hossain, Sk. Rashedul Hasan beat CM Shawket Bin Osman Shaon, Kazi Zarin Tasnim beat Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan, Avik Sarker beat Moniruzzaman Masud, Abdullah Al Raison beat Tutul Dhar, Sariatullah beat Khondakar Nazre Mowla, Ariful Amin beat Moniruzzaman Moni, Din Mohammad beat FM Saif Uddin, Sajedul Haque beat Delwar Hossain, Shamsul Kabir Chowdhury beat Abdul Momin, Feroz Ahmed beat Ashiya Sultana and Nurul Islam Emon beat Fahmida Afroz. -BSS