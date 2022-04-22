Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England's Root named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

England's Root named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world

England's Root named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world

LONDON, APR 21: Joe Root was named as Wisden's leading cricketer in the world on Wednesday, just a week after he stepped down as England's Test captain.
Root quit last week after five years as England skipper following a dismal run of one win in 17 games.
But his impeccable form with the bat in 2021, when he scored 1,708 runs at an average of 61, helped him earn the global award.
Root succeeds his own potential successor with the national side, Ben Stokes, who took the honour in 2019 and 2020.
Root is the third Englishman to receive the accolade since it was launched in 2003, with Andrew Flintoff the first in 2005.
Meanwhile, Root's England team-mate Ollie Robinson was named as one of the almanack's five cricketers of the year.
Robinson joined Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway and Dane van Niekerk in earning the prestigious award, which dates back to 1889 and predominantly recognises performances from the previous English summer. Lizelle Lee is the new Wisden leading women's cricketer in the world, the first South African to hold the title.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Cup final with Inter Milan
PSG win but Ligue 1 title celebrations put on hold
Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for show of 'compassion'
Ten Hag to become Man Utd manager next season
Benzema misses two penalties in Real Madrid win over Osasuna
Man City back on top as Arsenal rekindle Champions League dreams
Pakistan to tour Netherlands for ODI series
Three archers advance to next round


Latest News
Zelensky gets John F. Kennedy award for 'defending democracy'
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
1st phase of primary school teachers' recruitment exam begins
Japan consumer prices jump
Aubameyang gives Barca narrow win over Real Sociedad
Mother, son electrocuted in Noakhali
PSG a point away from 10th French title as Champions League fight heats up
Russia to secure nuclear-free, neutral status of Ukraine: Russian diplomat
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
South Africa revises flood toll down to 435
Most Read News
Opposition politicians reiterate demand for fair election
At least 6 dead in Haiti plane crash
Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg
'Pracheer Periye': Saima Wazed's conversation with Stephen Shore
BSMRAAU holds focused group discussion
Inquiry committee formed over speedboat sinking in Sandwip channel
Bangladesh suffer Ebadot Hossain injury blow
Decision of 4-hour gas rationing in industries withdrawn
One killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft