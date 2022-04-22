Akbar confident about Naveed Nawaz's success in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali is confident that Sri Lanka's new assistant coach Naveed Nawaz will be successful in his new journey.

The 48-year-old ex-left hand batter was a coach when Bangladesh U-19 team won the 2020 World Cup final in South Africa.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka, Akbar Ali said, "Naveed sir had a great impact on our team. He was like a nucleus for us during the World Cup``.

"He is someone who gave us freedom to express ourselves and always used to tell the players to be hungry for runs and wickets. He used to motivate us always to achieve something, to get success in all walks of life ".

"I wish him all the success in his new Sri Lanka journey. He knows how to extract work from the players. I am sure he will rock there. Like the personality he carries, he knows how to attract the players and how the players can listen to him".

Sri Lanka will play two Test matches in Bangladesh next month.







