

Bijoy rewrites batting record in DPL

Saif Hasan scored 814 runs in 16 matches at an average of 62.61 in the 2018-19 season for Prime Doleshwar.

Bijoy, who is playing for Prime Bank Cricket Club, went past him in 12 matches after his 91 ball-73 against Legends of Rupganj. The stat is counted basically after the DPL got List A status in 2013.

Bijoy so far scored 878 runs with two centuries and seven half-centuries. He also played his highest List A innings, which was 184 in this league. With three matches still left, he has the chance to score 1000 runs in a single league, at least going by his current form.

Bijoy ended the group phase at second placed batter with 728 runs. Naeem Islam was at top with 749 runs but he failed to score handsome runs in first two matches of Super League phase, paving the way for Bijoy to take a lead by far distance. -BSS









