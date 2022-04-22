

Ebadat sustains finger injury before Sri Lanka series

It was the first delivery of 49th over of Rupganj's batting innings and Ebadat started to round arms for his 8th over. A straight drive from batter Nasum Ahmed was about to hit Ebadat and the bowler extended his hand to the ball to protect himself. The ball hit directly on his finger and started bleeding. Ebadat left the ground instantly and was sent to a city hospital for medication.

"Ebadat was sent in hospital," BCB's chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury told media on Thursday. "And we are yet to know how many stitches he required."

The quick therefore, is sure to miss the rest of the DPL matches. The worry for Bangladesh tent is the forthcoming Sri Lanka series. The Lankans will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 to play a two-match Test series, which is also a part of World Test Championship. The first of the two-match Test series will commence on May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram followed by Dhaka Test between May 23 and 27.

Ebadat is the front-line pacer of Bangladesh Test team. Chowdhury however, is hopeful to get Ebadat fit before the home series. He said, "I think, it won't be a problem for Sri Lanka series."

"It possibly will take a week for his recovery. Let's see how many stitches he needed and let the treatment to begin," he added.









