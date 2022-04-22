

GIB Shariah Supervisory Committee holds its 10th meeting

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director, Kazi Mashiur RahmanJayhad, Additional Managing Director and Ataus Samad, Deputy Managing Director of the bank were also present along with other Muraquibs and Heads of the Divisions the bank. The 10th Meeting of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Global Islami Bank (GIB) was held on April 19 virtually. Prof. Dr. Mohammad GiasuddinTalikder, of the Department of Arabic of University of Chittagong and Chairman of the committee presided over the session, says a press release.Among the members of the committee Mufti Saeed Ahmed (Vice-Chairman), Chief Mufti of Madrasa-e Furfura Sharif, Dhaka, Mufti Shahed Rahmani (Member), Muhtamim, Bashundra Islamic Research Center, Dhaka, Mufti MuhibbullahilBaquee (Member), Pesh Imam, BaitulMukarram National Mosque, Dhaka, Professor Mozahidul Islam Chowdhury (Member) were present.Moreover, Principal, Chattogram College, Maulana Shah WaliUllah (Member), Khatib, Subhanbagh Jame Mosque Dhaka and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdus Samad (Member Secretary), Manarat International University, Dhaka were present.Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director, Kazi Mashiur RahmanJayhad, Additional Managing Director and Ataus Samad, Deputy Managing Director of the bank were also present along with other Muraquibs and Heads of the Divisions the bank.