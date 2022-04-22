Banking Event

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd Training Institute organised a workshop on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism' at Bank's Head Office recently. Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank attended the event as chief guest. A.K.M. Fazlur Rahman, Principal of Training Institute presided over in the workshop. M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO of the Bank including BFIU representative and Bank's resource persons were present at the workshop.