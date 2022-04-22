Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Premier Bank opens two new branches

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Premier Bank opens two new branches

Premier Bank opens two new branches

Premier Bank inaugurates two new branches at Kanchon, Narayanganj and Nagarpur, Tangail on Thursday.
M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO attended the event as chief guest at Nagorpur branch opening in Tangail (Holding No. 180 -1st floor, Nagorpur, Tangail) through a ribbon cutting ceremony held in Virtual Platform in presence of Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Banani branch along with other local business personalities.
Md Shahid Hassan Mallik, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Narayanganj branch attended the inauguration ceremony as chief guest at Kanchon Branch in Roopganj (Hazi Abdul Malek Bhuiyan Shopping Complex - 1st floor, Kanchon Moddho Bazar, Roopganj, Narayangonj).
Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head, SME and Agriculture Banking Division; Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications; Mustafizur Rahman Bhuiyan Dipu, owner, Gawsia corporation along with local elite and eminent business personalities were present at the inauguration ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB Shariah Supervisory Committee holds its 10th meeting
Banking Event
Premier Bank opens two new branches
Project for establishing digital connectivity gets govt nod
United Airlines bullish on Q2 as it reports another loss
BD, India set to formalise electricity sharing system
World Bank warns of human catastrophe food crisis
41pc paddy harvested in haor region until April 20


Latest News
Zelensky gets John F. Kennedy award for 'defending democracy'
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
1st phase of primary school teachers' recruitment exam begins
Japan consumer prices jump
Aubameyang gives Barca narrow win over Real Sociedad
Mother, son electrocuted in Noakhali
PSG a point away from 10th French title as Champions League fight heats up
Russia to secure nuclear-free, neutral status of Ukraine: Russian diplomat
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
South Africa revises flood toll down to 435
Most Read News
Opposition politicians reiterate demand for fair election
At least 6 dead in Haiti plane crash
Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg
'Pracheer Periye': Saima Wazed's conversation with Stephen Shore
BSMRAAU holds focused group discussion
Inquiry committee formed over speedboat sinking in Sandwip channel
Bangladesh suffer Ebadot Hossain injury blow
Decision of 4-hour gas rationing in industries withdrawn
One killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft