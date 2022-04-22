

Premier Bank opens two new branches

M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO attended the event as chief guest at Nagorpur branch opening in Tangail (Holding No. 180 -1st floor, Nagorpur, Tangail) through a ribbon cutting ceremony held in Virtual Platform in presence of Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Banani branch along with other local business personalities.

Md Shahid Hassan Mallik, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Narayanganj branch attended the inauguration ceremony as chief guest at Kanchon Branch in Roopganj (Hazi Abdul Malek Bhuiyan Shopping Complex - 1st floor, Kanchon Moddho Bazar, Roopganj, Narayangonj).

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head, SME and Agriculture Banking Division; Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications; Mustafizur Rahman Bhuiyan Dipu, owner, Gawsia corporation along with local elite and eminent business personalities were present at the inauguration ceremony.



